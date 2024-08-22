PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Tucker BLOWS UP Everyone's Game in ICONIC Confrontation | BB26, Episode 17 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is popping off as Tucker exposes half the house in an iconic veto meeting confrontation. All that, plus the return of Hide and Go Veto as PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 17.

By PopCulture.com Staff

