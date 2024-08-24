PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Tucker and Rubina's SHOWMANCE Stirs Up Drama | BB26, Episode 16 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is getting spicy, as Tucker and Rubina's showmance becomes the unexpected target of the AI Instigator. But who was given the secret new power to stir up drama in the house? Who won HOH? And who did they put on the block? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26. Episode 16.