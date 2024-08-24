PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Tucker and Rubina's SHOWMANCE Stirs Up Drama | BB26, Episode 16 RECAP
Big Brother 26 is getting spicy, as Tucker and Rubina's showmance becomes the unexpected target of the AI Instigator. But who was given the secret new power to stir up drama in the house? Who won HOH? And who did they put on the block? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26. Episode 16.
Trending Now:
-
1'Dancing With the Stars': Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Reveals Her Status for Season 33 (Exclusive)
-
2'Alaskan Bush People' Star Announces New Baby's Arrival: Bear Brown Is Now a Dad of 3
-
3Bruce Willis Health Update Shared by His Daughter Rumer
-
4Scarface Reveals ICU Hospitalization
-
5Aldi, Trader Joe's, IKEA and BJ's Issue Urgent Recalls