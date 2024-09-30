PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: [SPOILER] Wins HOH After SHOCKING Double Eviction | BB26, Ep 34 Recap

The Big Brother 26 house is reeling after Angela and Leah were sent packing in a shocking double eviction - but who will take power for the final five HOH? Will Chelsie continue to run the house? Will Kimo and Rubina make a move to save their game? PopCulture's Social Call recaps Big Brother 26, Episode 34 with Nick Valdez.