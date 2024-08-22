PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: SPOILER Evicted Amid Tucker's Chaotic HOH | BB26, Episode 18 RECAP
As Tucker's chaotic reign in the Big Brother 26 house comes to an end, will it be Brooklyn, Cam or Chelsie who is sent packing? And is there a mutiny in the works? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 18.
