PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26 SHOCKS Players With Major Punishment BB26 Episode 2 RECAP
Big Brother 26 is bringing the drama already! In the second half of the BB26 premiere, two players are hit with a CRAZY BB AI Mascot punishment - and this could change the name of the game immediately! PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 2.
Trending Now:
-
1Rapper Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight: TanDaGod's Friends Speak Out
-
2Musician and Actor Jack White Has Died
-
3Kevin Costner and Jewel's Relationship Timeline, Explained
-
4Tom Cruise Reportedly Revives Decades-Long Feud With Brad Pitt Over Latest Movie
-
5Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma