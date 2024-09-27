PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26 Shocking DOUBLE Eviction Seals Final 5 | BB26, Episode 33 RECAP
It's time for a DOUBLE eviction in the Big Brother 26 house - and lines are drawn in the house between Angela and Leah and Cam, Chelsie and Makensy. But who will take power? And who will be sent packing? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 33.
Trending Now:
-
1Jenna Dewan Marks End of Channing Tatum Divorce With Cheeky Meme
-
2'The Little Mermaid' Actor Adrian Bailey Dead at 67
-
3'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Shares Why He Thinks the Show Is 'Rigged'
-
4Police Respond to Jennifer Aniston's LA Home
-
5'70s Southern Rock Star Dies of Cancer Complications: RIP to Outlaws' Freddie Salem