PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Nailbiter 'The Wall' HOH Flips the House Upside Down | BB26, Episode 16 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is bringing back the iconic Wall HOH competition - and it's a blood feud between Tucker and Quinn after the shocking vote flip that sent Cedric packing. But will it be The Pentagon or The Tanks that come out on top this week?