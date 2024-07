PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26 Mystery Houseguest Twist REVEALED During Premiere Night BB26, Episode 1 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is kicking off with a BANG ... or should we say a twist! See what happens when the first eight players enter the Big Brother house and get the chance to vote in a mystery houseguest - who isn't what she seems. PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 1.