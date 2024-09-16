PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Leah Gets REVENGE After Quinn's Eviction | BB26, Episode 28 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is getting JANKIE as a new twist turns the house upside down and inside out after Quinn's eviction. See how Leah takes her revenge after her ally's demise in the game as Social Call's Oh Brother breaks down BB26, Episode 28 and looks to the future of the Jankie World twist.