PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Did Makensy Just Sink Her Own Game? | BB26, Episode 32 RECAP

Did Makensy just ruin her BB26 game with the veto competition? Big Brother fans think Chelsie destined to win the game as Makensy's HOH is being branded the worst of the season. PopCulture's Social Call is recapping all the drama - and the veto meeting - from Big Brother 26, Episode 32.