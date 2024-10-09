PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Chelsie Confronts Cam, New HOH Named | BB26, Episode 25 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is giving us chaos when a new HOH is named after Joseph's eviction. Chelsie questions Cam's loyalty to her as she worries about his relationships with Leah and Makensy. All that - plus new nominees - as PopCulture's Social Call recaps Big Brother 26 with special guest Nick Valdez.