PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26 Cast Reveal and Predictions Who Will Win BB26

Big Brother Season 26 is right around the corner - with 16 (well, 17!) new players entering the Big Brother house to compete for $750k. But who will emerge the winner? And what's going on with the mystery 17th houseguest? PopCulture's Social Call breaks down the cast and offers up some game predictions for BB26.