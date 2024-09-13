PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Another HISTORIC Episode as Beloved Player Sent Packing | BB26, Episode 27 RECAP
It's ANOTHER historic episode of Big Brother on BB26 as Julie Chen Moonves was missing for the first-ever live eviction episode. But who was her replacement? And was it Quinn or Kimo who was sent packing? PopCulture's Social Call recaps Big Brother 26, Episode 27.
Trending Now:
-
1Another Rock Legend Has Died From Cancer: Doug Hood Was 70
-
2Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 13)
-
3Dave Bautista Reveals 75-Lb. Weight Loss Transformation
-
4'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Shares Nathan Griffith Update After Disappointing Finale Meeting (Exclusive)
-
5Original 'The Karate Kid' Star Dead: Chad McQueen Was 63