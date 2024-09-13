PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Another HISTORIC Episode as Beloved Player Sent Packing | BB26, Episode 27 RECAP

It's ANOTHER historic episode of Big Brother on BB26 as Julie Chen Moonves was missing for the first-ever live eviction episode. But who was her replacement? And was it Quinn or Kimo who was sent packing? PopCulture's Social Call recaps Big Brother 26, Episode 27.

By PopCulture.com Staff

