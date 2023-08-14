PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 25 New HOH Named, Players Surprised With Nether Region Twist BB25 Episode 5 Recap
The Big Brother Season 25 house is getting a whole new twist when the houseguests are transported to the nether region for an HOH competition that's terrifying on a whole new level. But how will the scary-verse shake up the game?
