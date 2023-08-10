PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 25 Luke Removed From the Game After Dropping Racial Slur Episode 3 Recap
Big Brother Season 25 has removed Luke from the game after he dropped a racial slur on the live feeds. PopCulture's Social Call recaps the controversy, plus episode 3, in which the first veto comp winner has a tough choice to make as alliances form in the house.
