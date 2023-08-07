PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 25 Cirie Joins the House With a Secret as First HOH Is Crowned BB25 Episode 2 Recap
Big Brother 25 is off to a wild start with Survivor legend Cirie Fields joining the game - and keeping a secret. In Episode 2, the first Head of Household is named as 2 nominees stay on the block for eviction.
