PopCulture Social Call - BB25 Episode 29 Recap Zingbot ROASTS the House, Backdoor Plans Form Big Brother 25

Zingbot is BACK to roast the houseguests of Big Brother Season 25 - or is it? As the players deal with a new twist from the Scramble-verse, backdoor plans are generating for either Cameron or Cory. But how will Bowie Jane handle the Power of Veto win?