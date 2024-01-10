PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day The Single Life Tyray's First Date Is a Disaster Season 4, Episode 2 Recap

90 Day: The Single Life is giving us a dose of heartbreak this week as Tyray's date with Tiffany turns into a true disaster. Chantel connects with a new man in Greece, Veronica and Jamal's exclusive relationship struggles and Natalie and Josh pick up after her storm-off - all on PopCulture's Social Call.