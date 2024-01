PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day The Single Life Natalie Gets 'Weird,' Recites Shakespeare Season 4, Episode 5 RECAP

The Single Life just got even more strange, as Natalie's job hunt takes an odd turn and Chantel's Greek love story gets serious. Tim and Jamal's fight continues, as does Tyray's search for love. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, Episode 5.