PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Will Anali CALL OFF Her Wedding to Clayton Season 10, Episode 16

90 Day Fiance couple Anali and Clayton may not have a wedding after all, as a fight about a stripper turns into a possible runaway bride. Ashley and Manuel's wedding might be ruined by Mother Nature, while Sam and Citra's marriage is off to a new start with his conversion. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 16.