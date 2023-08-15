PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Tyray Meets the REAL Carmella Season 6, Episode 11 Recap
Before the 90 Days shocked fans when Tyray finally came face-to-face with the REAL Carmella. But did she have anything to do with his catfishing scheme? And will Cleo and Christian be able to clear up their "gaslighting" drama?
