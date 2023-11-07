PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Sophie Catches Rob CHEATING Again, Moves Out Season 10, Episode 5 Recap

90 Day Fiancé couple Sophie and Rob seem to be over after she catches him cheating on her AGAIN. Clayton worries his new fiancée Annalee won't adjust to living in a one-bedroom apartment with his mom, dogs and guinea pigs, and Jasmine worries Gino's dirty house is making her sick.