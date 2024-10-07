PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Shekinah SHOCKED by What She Finds in Sarper's Apartment Season 6, Episode 2 RECAP

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is getting dramatic as Shekinah and Sarper reunite - and Shekinah isn't thrilled with what she finds in Sarper's apartment. But will a 143-page love letter make things worse? Statler and Dempsey prepare to hit the road, but Statler is nervous about van life. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 6, Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.