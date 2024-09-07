PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Rob Decides to Break Up With Sophie HEA Season 8, Episode 17 RECAP
90 Day Fiance's Rob is DONE with his marriage to Sophie - and he's ready to call things off almost immediately after their wedding. Jasmine issues an ultimatum to Gino after a pageant disaster, while Loren is shocked at Alexei's reaction to her career aspirations. Manuel reveals the truth about his money troubles to Ashley. PopCulture's Social Call recaps that and MORE from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8, Episode 17.
