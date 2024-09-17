PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance: Rayne Has MELTDOWN Over Chicken | B90 Season 7, Episode 3 RECAP
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 is exploding already, as Rayne has a meltdown over chicken and Tigerlily wonders if she's in over her head with Adnan's controlling ways. Brian puts Ingrid to the test as Faith informs Loren she isn't ready to be intimate with him. Plus, we meet new couple Sunny and Veah - who is bringing her ex with her on her first trip to meet her boyfriend in South Africa. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 3.
