PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance: Rayne and Chidi Have AWKWARD First Meeting | B90 Season 7, Episode 2 RECAP

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is bringing us plenty of awkward moments as the couples meet for the first time in person. Chidi and Rayne bump into problems with intimacy right off the bat as Tigerlily wonders if her plan to marry Adnan on day one is the right choice. Faith wants to go slow with Loren, and Ingrid hasn't told her family about Brian yet. All that and more when PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 7, Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.