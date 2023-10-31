PopCulture Social Call 90 Day Fiance Nikki Throws Down Sex Ultimatum When Justin Won't Get Intimate Season 10, Episode 4 Recap
90 Day Fiance Season 10 is getting messy, as Justin's hesitancy to get intimate causes Nikki to throw down an ultimatum! Rob and Sophie clash over having kids, and new couple Devin and Nick have an odd pet name.
90 Day Fiance Season 10 is getting messy, as Justin's hesitancy to get intimate causes Nikki to throw down an ultimatum! Rob and Sophie clash over having kids, and new couple Devin and Nick have an odd pet name.