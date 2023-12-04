PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance New Couple Sam and Citra Struggle With Celibacy Season 10, Episode 9

90 Day Fiance is introducing new couple Sam and Citra in Season 10. While Citra accepts Sam's past struggles with addiction, will her staunch religious beliefs and need for celibacy prove difficult when she moves to the U.S.? Meanwhile, Nikki and Justin fight over their sex life and Nick makes a major faux pas in front of Devin's family.