PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Michael and Angela's Fight Gets PHYSICAL HEA Season 8, Episode 15 RECAP

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is getting wild this week as Angela and Michael's big fight gets physical and security gets involved. Jasmine's pageant isn't turning out as well as she hoped and Rob and Sophie get into a fight about granola bars! PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 8, Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?