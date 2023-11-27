PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Manuel Storms Out After HUGE Argument With Ashley Season 10, Episode 8 Recap
90 Day Fiance couple Manuel and Ashley can't stop fighting - whether it be about coffee or sending money to his family. Jasmine confronts Gino after learning about his bachelor party, and Clayton and Anali are having issues in the bedroom.
