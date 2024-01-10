PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance: Loren's STD Confession SHOCKS Faith | B90 Season 7, Episode 5 RECAP
On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Loren is coming clean about his sexual history to Faith - and it could be the end of their relationship. Brian's history as a drug dealer threatens his romance with Ingrid and Veah's history with her ex Rory could ruin things with boyfriend Sunny. Chidi worries about Rayne's comments about his blindness and Niles' family worries he won't be able to say no to marrying Matilda. Adnan and Tigerlily go through with an over-the-top "Festival Adnan" wedding. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 5.
