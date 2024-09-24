PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé: Loren Keeping SHOCKING News From Faith | B90 Season 7, Episode 4 RECAP
Secrets are revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 as Loren reveals his REAL travel plans to Faith before he gets a text that could change everything. Ingrid learns the truth about Brian's shooting as Veah's ex Rory worries about going to meet her boyfriend Sunny unannounced. Adnan's jealousy issues worry Tigerlily's friends and Niles' worries fiancée Matilda won't be happy with his news about their wedding. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 4.
Trending Now:
-
1Actor Collapses and Dies Suddenly: Remembering Sello Motloung
-
2Singer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack on Stage: Metin Arolat Was 52
-
310 Best 'Goosebumps' Covers Ranked
-
4'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Teases Move After Splits With His Wives
-
5Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Lands Major Acting Role