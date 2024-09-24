PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé: Loren Keeping SHOCKING News From Faith | B90 Season 7, Episode 4 RECAP

Secrets are revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 as Loren reveals his REAL travel plans to Faith before he gets a text that could change everything. Ingrid learns the truth about Brian's shooting as Veah's ex Rory worries about going to meet her boyfriend Sunny unannounced. Adnan's jealousy issues worry Tigerlily's friends and Niles' worries fiancée Matilda won't be happy with his news about their wedding. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 4.