PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Jasmine Accuses Gino of DEEP Sexual Issue Happily Ever After?Season 8, Episode 12 RECAP

Jasmine is exposing Gino for what she says is the REAL root of their intimacy issues in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Manuel learns about Ashley's $100,000 in debt and John confronts Patrick's dad. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 8, Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?