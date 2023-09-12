PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Is Violet Pregnant With Riley's Baby Season 6, Episode 15 Recap

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days ended on a shocking cliffhanger for next week's episode as Riley hears from Violet that she's pregnant with his baby. Jasmine proposes to Gino after their split, and Amanda questions Razvan about getting engaged. All that, plus David's tearful return home after his engagement to Sheila.