PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé Is It OVER for Jasmine and Gino After This Hotel Fight HEA Season Finale
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is ending with a bang - and so are some of these relationships! Jasmine and Gino's HUGE hotel room fight could be the end of their marriage, and Sophie can't accept the end of *her* marriage to Rob. All that and more when PopCulture's Social Call recaps the Season 8 finale of HEA.
