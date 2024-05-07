PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance HEA Jasmine Shuts Gino DOWN as She Rethinks Baby Plans Season 8, Episode 8

90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine has changed her mind about having a baby with Gino - and it's getting pretty awkward in the bedroom. Nicole and Mahmoud's wild fight comes to a head, Ashley and Manuel struggle with communication and Sophie becomes suspicious Rob has a "ho phone." All that drama and more as PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 8, Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?