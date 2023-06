PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days Uncovers WILD Twist During Season Premiere Season 6, Episode 1 Recap

Before the 90 Days Uncovers WILD Twist During Season Premiere | Season 6, Episode 1 Recap Summary: 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is kicking off Season 6 with plenty of drama, as an unexpected twist could end one relationship before it gets started. All that, plus the return of Jasmine and Gino on PopCulture's Social Call.