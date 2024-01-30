PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance- Anali Gets WILD at Bachelorette Party, Breaks Clayton's Rule Season 10, Episode 15

90 Day Fiancé is wildin' out in Season 10, Episode 15, as Anali's wild bachelorette party breaks his one rule. Meanwhile, Ashley and Manuel's joint bachelor(ette) party is a roller coaster, much like Nikki and Justin's relationship. Sam and Citra struggle with parental approval and Sophie comes out as bisexual to her mom. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, Episode 15.