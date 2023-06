PopCulture Social Call- The Kardashians Season 3 Kim Kardashian Gets Real About Cleaning up After Ex Kanye West's Messes Episode 2 Recap

Kim Kardashian gets REAL about her marriage to ex Kanye West in The Kardashians Season 3, Episode 2, admitting the lengths she would go to to clean up after his controversies. Khloe Kardashian undergoes surgery to remove the melanoma from her face, and the Kardashians dismiss negative reviews of the Hulu show's second season.