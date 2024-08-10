Outer Banks Cast Talks Season 4 on Netflix
Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant open up to PopCulture about Season 4 of the Netflix show.
Trending Now:
-
1'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Star Accused of Hiding His 3 Kids
-
2'Love Island' Star Hannah Smith Arrested for Making 'Terroristic Threats,' Charged With 2 Felonies
-
3Meteorologist Chokes up on Air While Reporting on Hurricane Milton: 'Just Horrific'
-
4Ed Wheeler, 'Law & Order' and 'Blue Bloods' Actor, Dead at 88
-
5The Controversy Around Diddy's Adopted 'Daughter,' Explained