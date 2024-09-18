Dancing With the Stars Season 33: Anna Delvey, Ilona Maher Shine on Premiere Night | RECAP
Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is kicking things off with a bang - as celebs like Anna Delvey, Ilona Maher, Jenn Tran, Phaedra Parks and Stephen Nedoroscik take to the stage for their first performances. Watch the dances and get the scores as PopCulture's Social Call recaps premiere night of DWTS Season 33.
Trending Now:
-
1'80s Music Star Dies After Illness: Death of Simple Minds Alum Kenny Hyslop Confirmed
-
2Aubrey O'Day Speaks out After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest
-
3No Doubt Rocker Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Gabriel Gonzalez Was 57
-
4Dax Shepard Reacts to Rumors That He and Wife Kristen Bell Are 'Swingers'
-
5'DWTS' Performer Michaela DePrince's Mom Died One Day After Her