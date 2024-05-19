90 Day Fiancé: HEA: Angela SLAMS Michael for 'Incriminating' Screenshots in Visa Application | Season 8 Episode 10 RECAP

Michael and Angela are back on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After - and Michael's visa application sets Angela off. Big Ed and Liz have a heartbreaking final moment after their split. Nicole and Mahmoud are DONE after her late night out. Rob and Sophie get into an argument after a trip to a spicy store. That and more on PopCulture's Social Call Season 8, Episode 10 recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.