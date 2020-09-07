The Village People Slam Trump Supporters for Changing 'YMCA' Lyrics

One of the most famous songs has now been used by President Donald Trump supporters as they've changed the lyrics in their favor. The Village People came out with the fan-favorite "Y.M.C.A" song in the late '70s, but now Trump fans have rearranged the famous lyrics to show their support for the president. However, members of the band are not pleased with this saying they are "annoyed" by Trump fans using their lyrics to show shade on Biden after already being upset that Trump uses the song at his rallies.

"Other than to antagonize Biden supporters, we really don't get Trump supporters fascination with 'Y.M.C.A'" the group told TMZ. "To say that we are annoyed by this type of use of 'Y.M.C.A' is an understatement." Although they do not like it's being used in favor of to promote Trumps re-election, founding member, lead singer and songwriter, Victor Willis admitted that while he's not in favor of Trump, he will not block the song from it being used. "I will continue to criticize the President when he says or does something I disagree with. And I disagree with most of his politics. But I am not a Trump hater. Therefore, I will not take the next step of bringing suit against the President simply because he loves 'Y.M.C.A' and won't stop playing it at his rallies."

In a Facebook post, Willis wrote his displease for the Trump after the president writing, "If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such number outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election. Don't do it Mr. President! And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially 'Y.M.C.A' and 'Macho Man.' Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way."

He continued according to Rolling Stone, writing, "[Trump] has remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line; if he or any other candidate were to use any of our songs in a manner that would suggest our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that would cross the line. Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music. Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don't endorse his use as we'd prefer our music be kept out of politics."