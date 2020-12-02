Hobby Lobby Store Forced to Shut Down After Defying Albuquerque Public Health Order

✖

A Hobby Lobby in Albuquerque, New Mexico was forced to shut down by law enforcement after the establishment violated the state rules. One store in the Montgomery area refused to shut their doors as a new wave of COVID-19 cases are on the rise, however, that didn't go over well with the county. The store then had to make an announcement telling customers they had to immediately shut down.

"An announcement came on: 'Attention shoppers, attention shoppers. We regret to inform you that the sheriff's department has decided to close down. We need to close down immediately," one customer described according to Kob.com. The company is allowed to offer curbside or delivery services moving forward until the mandate lifts. Essential businesses like grocery stores are allowed to provide in-person service.

This isn't the first time Hobby Lobby has been in trouble for not shutting down when other businesses were forced to close their doors. However, after the company shut their doors and cut several employees, the CEO, Dorsee Lett wrote issued a letter to those who were forced to be let go. "It is with a tremendously broken heart that I've been forced to take these unimaginable actions, and I genuinely hope you know that my prayers are with you and your family." Lett added, "It has been such an honor having you on my Team. I truly and deeply appreciate your service to this Department and the Company, and wish you the very best at this calamity hopefully ends in the very near future."

After store layoffs and closures, the franchise's CEO David Green sent out a memo to employees saying that everyone needed to "tighten' their belts and that "God is in control." They also made headlines again when one store photo went viral. In the picture, their store letters spelled out USA Vote Trump and some were not happy about that. However, it was never clarified whether the decorative letters were displayed by an employee of the store or by someone in passing. As a result, several attempted to boycott the store by taking to social media and bashing the company.

Through it all, Hobby Lobby employees and higher-ups have continued to defend the store and their decisions. While many called for the store to be shut down, there were plenty who defended the stores decisions to stay open during the pandemic for as long as they could.