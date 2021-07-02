Christopher Meloni Shares Hilarious Tribute to Wife Celebrating 26th Wedding Anniversary

✖

Christopher Meloni celebrated the 26 years he's been married to his wife, Sherman Williams with a hilarious tribute on his Instagram account. The sweet pair have been married since 1995 and have been keeping their union lively ever since. The 60-year-old shared a "how it started vs. how it's going" post with the two on their wedding day in the '90s and a picture of the two in their more recent days.

In the first photo, the Law & Order: SVU star posted a picture of them sharing a romantic kiss on the beach on the day of their wedding. With Williams in a beautiful white dress and Meloni in a black suit, the two decided to go barefoot as they celebrated saying "I do." In the second photo, a more up-to-date memory of them drew some attention. As the couple took a selfie, there's a spray-painted image of a naked woman in the background with the wording "let's get WEIRD" below it. "How it started ... how it's goin. 26 years of...well... it's hard to explain," he captioned the pictures using the hashtags "partner in crime" and "keeping it weird."

Several fans went to the comment section to share their thoughts. "We need a lot of explanation for the second picture," one person said, while another echoed, "We need more context to that second pic." Others commented on the first photo pointing out how much hair he had.

Meloni and Williams share two children together, Sophie 20, and Dante, 17. The actor recently took his daughter as his date to the 2021 Golden Globes in February. He also opened up about how he parents his children as they've grown older and he admitted that there's one thing he's always been disciplined on and that is school. "I think my kids would call me a little crazy," he said according to USA Today in 2014. "I'm very physical, very affectionate. I'm also very disciplined and focused on education. That's one thing that was instilled in me, one place in life where there's no compromise."

Meloni is widely known for his role as Elliot Stabler on SVU where he co-starred alongside Mariska Hargitay from 1999 to 2011. While Hargitay kept her role as Olivia Benson, Meloni left to pursue other opportunities. However, he made a highly anticipated, surprise return in recent episodes in a crossover television event and fans have loved every minute of it.