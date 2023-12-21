'The Masked Singer' Winner Revealed and Unmasked During Season 10 Finale

Season 10 winner of The Masked Singer is the Cow, and it turned out to be R&B crooner, Ne-Yo. He's known for hits like "So Sick" and "Sexy Love," and has also penned big hits for the likes of Beyonce. He revealed all in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, including why he chose to wear the female version of the costume in an effort to throw off his identity even further, despite his voice being highly recognizable to many. It was also not the Stomp the Yard star's first time competing in the reality singing competition. He previously showed his chops in the U.K. version. And he says the reason he went over the pond first was because he knew his American fans would guess who he was. "I did the U.K. version before the American version because I felt like on the American version, I would get caught quicker," he admitted. People would recognize my voice a little faster. So I did the U.K. version thinking that I had a better shot at winning, and it turns out I didn't win and I was second runner-up, but that was fine."

He knew his voice was so distinct that he'd be found out rather soon, which was his reasoning behind the female version of the cow. "It was totally done in an attempt to throw them off. I have a million speaking voices," he explained. "I can change it, I can do accents, I can do different inflections and everything with my speaking voice. My singing voice kind of is what it is, though. There's no way around it."

Ne-Yo is used to winning awards. He's won three Grammy awards thus far in his career.

The win comes after a difficult year for the singer. His ex, Crystal Renee, filed for divorce after they reconciled and renewed their vows just a year earlier. She claimed he's been unfaithful and fathered children outside of their marriage, the latter turned out to be true. She is set to star in an upcoming reality series on We TV titled Bad & Bougie.