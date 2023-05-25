Takeoff: Patrick Clark Indicted in Shooting Death of Migos Rapper

A Texas grand jury indicted Patrick Clark on murder charges of the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff. The rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022, after attending a private party at a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff was 28.

Clark was indicted by a Harris County grand jury Thursday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office told KHOU-11. He was arrested for Takeoff's death during a traffic stop on Dec. 1 by the Houston Police Department's gang division. He was found in possession of a gun, but it was not the one used in the shooting of Takeoff. Clark's bond was initially set at $2 million, but it was later reduced to $1 million after defense attorneys argued it was excessive. He posted bond on Jan. 4 and was released from custody.

The events that led to Takeoff's death began outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling venue began when Takeoff's uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo argued with two men he played in a dice game, according to the warrant KHOU-11 reviewed. One of the men was identified as Cameron Joshua, who faces a weapons charge. The fight turned physical, and one of the two men began shooting. This man was Clark, according to police.

Clark was allegedly seen on video pulling out a gun and shooting multiple times with a wine bottle in his other hand, police said. Clark then ran to the nearby House of Blues to drop off the wine bottle before returning to the bowling alley. Police said fingerprints found on the bottle matched Clark's. Investigators believe forensic evidence proves Clark was the only person who could have shot Takeoff, based on where they were standing. Takeoff was shot in the back and in the head.

Clark's attorney, Carl Moore, later told TMZ that the indictment is unsurprising. "Today's action by the grand jury is not unexpected," Moore said. "We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof. When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state's witnesses- where the standard of proof is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt- we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty."

Takeoff was one-third of the rap trio Migos, along with Quavo and his cousin, Offset. He also released a solo album, The Last Rocket (2018). Weeks before his death, Takeoff and Quavo released Only Built for Infinity Links as the duo Unc & Phew. Takeoff's Celebration of Life was held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, and other artists performing. The rapper's family requested attendees not take photos or videos during the event.