Singer Seeks Government Protection After Receiving Death Threats From 'Gangsters'

Jaani Johan, a popular Punjabi musician, has reached out to authorities in the area after he claims gangsters sent "death threats" on a regular basis. According to India Today, Johan's letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to increase security for the singer.

According to the outlet, the singer and his manager, Dilraj Singh Nandha, have reportedly received countless threatening messages and phone calls from "anti-social elements, gangsters" and others. The letter says that both Johan and his manager are going through "worse mental pressure" due to the threats.

He also cites the death of fellow singer and member of congress Sidhu Moose Wala as a motivator behind the need for more security. Moose Wala was shot in May, with a Canadian-based gangster taking credit and apparently the start of a bit of a gang war within the gang.

"By seeing the incident of brutal and horrifying murder of Sidhu Moose Wala carried out in broad daylight, the situation to shoot movie at various outdoor locations in Punjab is threatening and it's really hard for me to go to outdoor location for shooting or for my daily professional/personal work," the letter reads.

Johan is not the only celebrity facing threats and looking for safety. Mumbai police recently approved a gun license for Salman Khan, the famous Bollywood actor, after receiving threats from imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The specific threat reportedly read, "You will suffer the same fat as Moose Wala."

The scary threats and plea for help is only the latest life stress for Johan at this point. It comes only weeks after he was injured in a car accident and required hospitalization for his injuries.

"With the grace of the almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing their due diligence in the matter and we have been discharged from the hospital," a statement on social media read after the accident. No word on if any of it is connected, but The Economic Times notes that the SUV the singer and two others were traveling in was "moving at breakneck speed" before losing control and hitting another vehicle at a traffic light. The car reportedly flipped three times, though the airbags are credited with saving all those in the vehicle.