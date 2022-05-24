Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Return With First New Song in Years

✖

Chicago is back like never before and with a new song to boot. For the first time in over eight years, Chicago is releasing a new song, "If This Is Goodbye." Their new single comes ahead of the band's upcoming tour with Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, and Blondie Chaplin.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the release of "If This Is Goodbye" marks Chicago's first original release since 2014 when they produced Chicago XXXVI: Now. It is also the band's first original single since 2008, which is when they released "Let's Take a Lifetime." Fans will recall that "Let's Take a Lifetime" was included on Chicago's long-anticipated album Stone of Sisyphus. As previously mentioned, the release of new music comes before the band is set to go on a summer tour alongside Wilson, the co-founder of the Beach Boys.

The tour will begin on June 7 with a stop in Phoenix, Arizona. They will then travel to various other cities, including Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Tampa, before it is wrapped up on July 26 in Clarkson, Michigan. Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be found here. When their tour begins, they will be missing one key member of the group. In December, Chicago's longest-tenured guitarist, Keith Howland, announced that he would be taking a step back from the band after experiencing an injury. At the time, he released a statement on Facebook in which he stated that he would be leaving Chicago after 27 years with the band.

"As you all know, I broke my arm just before we were supposed to go on stage in Louisville," Howland stated. "I can't play the guitar right now, and it's probably going to be several months before I can get back to anything normal. At this point, I have decided to move on to the next chapter in my life. … I am extremely grateful for the 27 years that Chicago has given me musically. I am honored and blessed to be part of the legacy that is Chicago."

Currently, Chicago consists of three active original members. The band includes singer and keyboardist Robert Lamm, trumpeter Lee Loughnane, and trombonist James Pankow. Walter Parazaider, an original member of Chicago, is still considered to be a part of the band. Although, he announced his retirement in 2017.