Rapper Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison

Rapper Fetty Wap is set to begin serving a lengthy prison sentence. The "Trap Queen" rapper was sentenced on May 24 to six years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring. The route was through Long Island and New Jersey and distributing cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack. Wap, 31, real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, is reported to have been a kilogram-level redistributor within the organization. Per ABC News, the drugs in question were obtained from the West Coast and brought to the East Coast via mail or by drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport everything.

The drugs were stored in Suffolk County, New York. After, the drugs were distributed to dealers, who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey. While executing a search warrant, investigators found about $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, and multiple firearms.

Wap pleaded guilty in August 2023 in a New York federal court. The charge he pleaded guilty to was conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. He was arrested on October while at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Queens, New York. He was charged with five others involved in the trafficking ring, including a New Jersey corrections officer. The former corrections officer, Anthony Cyntje, was sentenced to 72 months. The others have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Wap was apologetic during the sentencing and expressed his remorse to the judge. "I always aimed to lead," he told the judge at his sentencing, per The New York Post. "I ended up hurting the community, hurting the people who look up to me, hurting my family, hurting my children, hurting myself."

Judge Joanna Seybert denied a shorter sentence for the rapper previously because he violated his bail conditions last year by threatening a rival with a gun during a FaceTime call. "There is a message to be sent," Seybert told him. "Without a doubt, you did a lot of dumb things when you got out, things that are arguably criminal."